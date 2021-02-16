Recall NDP MP Niki Ashton? Thompson City Councillor Jeff Fountain Explains

Jeff Fountain, a first-term city councillor in Thompson, Manitoba, is calling for the resignation of longtime NDP MP Niki Ashton, who has represented the riding of Churchill—Keewatinook Aski since she was first elected in the 2008 federal election.

Fountain made the long-shot ask for Ashton to retire February 4, citing a laundry list of Ashton’s hypocritical greatest hits, — including her two recent trips to Greece to see her ailing grandmother while calling for harsher restrictions on regular Manitobans and stronger penalties for those who defy the lockdowns.

It was fine for Ashton to visit her own family over Christmas, but she wanted to drop the hammer of government on her own constituents who wanted to do the same.

Also on Fountain’s list of reasons for Ashton to disappear into well deserved obscurity was her recent support for the release of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested at the Vancouver airport by Canadian officials for fraud and violating American sanctions against Iran. Meng is currently under house arrest as her extradition proceedings wind through the courts.

Ashton’s open call for Meng’s freedom was made worse by her failure to call for the same for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were kidnapped by China December 2018 in response to Meng’s arrest, and who remain in a Chinese prison to this day. You can help Rebel News raise the profile of these two hostages by helping fund our human rights complaint to the United Nations at www.FreeTheTwoMichaels.com.

Then there was Ashton’s co-sponsorship of a petition to allow Huawei, the telecom giant and sometime spying arm of the Chinese state, to help build Canada’s 5G network.

The list goes on and on.

It's not often that you see a municipal politician calling on his local MP to resign. I reached out to Fountain, and he told me his community deserves better than Ashton. Although he knows his public call for her days as an MP to end will probably fall on deaf ears, he hopes Ashton might reflect on her behaviour, and maybe even change it.

Fountain is more optimistic than me.