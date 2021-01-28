Reopen rebellion: Alberta sports bar owner defies lockdown 36 hours after surgery

There's an uprising on the prairies, in the form of restaurants opening their doors in defiance of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's lockdown on their dining rooms.

Dine-in service was ended on December 13 by order of the province's chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, as part of the ongoing pandemic lockdown in Alberta.

But with no end in sight and no fixed date for reopening, Alberta restaurant owners have taken matters into their own hands, and over 40 of them opened up Wednesday, across the province.

One such restaurant was Hockey Central Sports Lounge in the central Alberta community of Sylvan Lake. Hockey Central opened to customers for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday night at 4 p.m.

Police and Alberta Health Services showed up shortly afterwards, requiring Hockey Central to close. However, they did not, and beers and wings were had by many happy customers, including me!

I was on hand to talk to the owner, the staff and the customers about what it was like to seize a little bit of normalcy.

