Republican Party of Alberta fights for separatism

From resource management to proper representation on Parliament Hill, and everything in-between, the disconnect between voters in the east and the west has been evident for decades.

Following Canada's federal election won by Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney — and 10 years of Liberal governance under Justin Trudeau — the disconnect has grown into a wave of separation sentiment in Western Canada.

Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith even updated policies on citizen-led referendums, allowing a vote on independence to come directly from the people.

For a better understanding of Alberta's battles with the federal government

Right now the momentum is building for independence, with one in four Albertans already ready to leave Canada, prior to any organized movement. Advocates are coming out of the woodworks, such as lawyer Jeffrey Rath, who I interviewed earlier this year.

The question remains, who will unify the separation movement and lead Alberta to greener pastures? We interviewed Cameron Davies, leader of the newly initiated Republican Party of Alberta, a political party planning to run separatist candidates in our next provincial election.

The Republican Party of Alberta will continue to develop itself in the months ahead, but in the meantime, will Premier Smith see fair dealings from Mark Carney? Will a referendum on separation become reality? Or will a provincial political party such as The Republican Party of Alberta take the reins in our legislature in the years ahead?