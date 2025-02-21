Trudeau talks peace with Zelenskyy despite prorogation, no mandate from voters

Without a mandate from voters, 'resigned' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, countering ongoing talks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canada’s outgoing leader told reporters Thursday that his countrymen “will always stand in defence of Ukraine,” with one cabinet minister suggesting a post-war deployment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly wants a prolonged role for Canada in keeping the peace, even after the war ends.

Trudeau scolds the Conservative Party for being influenced on Ukraine policy by "MAGA conservatives" who "parrot Russian disinformation." pic.twitter.com/ZS136HbJ22 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 24, 2023

President Trump earlier proposed an arrangement for continued aid in exchange for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. The war-torn country rejected Trump’s ultimatum yesterday amid tense negotiations.

Trudeau maintains that Ukraine cannot be excluded in peace talks initiated by the Trump administration.

“It’s a fundamental principle for Canada, and for the vast majority of our allies, that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We can’t let Russia go unchecked,” Joly said at a virtual Wednesday conference from Brussels. She has yet to clarify Canada’s role in keeping the post-war peace.

Meanwhile, Canadians have questioned the point of $19.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, with internal polling putting support for more aid at 32%.

A Trump policy adviser previously told the Daily Mail that American citizens have been some of the “most generous people in the entire world.”

“But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy,” they said, “and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer.”

Taxpayers have given Ukraine $65.9 billion since the Russian invasion began three years ago.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said it’s time for European allies to bear more of the burden.

“It is unacceptable that the United States and the United States taxpayer continue to bear the burden, not only of the cost of the war in Ukraine but of the defense of Europe,” he said.

“We fully support our NATO allies. We fully support the Article Five commitment, but it’s time for our European allies to step up.”

Throughout his presidential campaign, he promised to end the “ridiculous” Russia-Ukraine war that took an apparent turn for the worse this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump engaged in a war of words of late, with the former suggesting Trump is under Russia’s spell for negotiating a peace without Ukraine. The beleaguered U.S. President then fired back saying Zelenskyy “could have made a deal” to prevent the war.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that any negotiations without Ukraine would not hold.

Only weeks ago did he believe Trump would bring about an end to the war. As of writing, it is unknown whether that remains the case.

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been injured or killed in the conflict.