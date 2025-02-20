Trump, Putin discuss end to Ukraine war, prompting backlash from... Canada?!

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine must be included in peace talks initiated by the Trump administration.

“It’s a fundamental principle for Canada, and for the vast majority of our allies, that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Trudeau told reporters yesterday.

“Ukrainians have been fighting and dying—not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity—they’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov met Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, excluding Ukrainian officials.

The meeting follows conversations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, also without Ukraine.

PMJT spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier today.



As per a PMO readout, Trudeau said Canada will "always stand in defence of Ukraine" and that "any peaceful end to the conflict must include Ukraine at the negotiating table." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/G8UiRnBVo0 — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 20, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his displeasure on Wednesday, making it clear that his countrymen would not accept a peace deal “made behind our backs,” reported CBC News.

He then accused Trump of endorsing a Russian-made “disinformation space,” following Trump comments suggesting Ukraine started the war.

The U.S. president showed little patience for Ukraine’s objections, claiming Zelenskyy “could have made a deal” to prevent the war. He also called on the war-torn nation to hold elections.

Zelenskyy urged Trump’s team to be “more truthful” in peace negotiations moving forward.

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been injured or killed since Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.

Trump wants Ukraine’s natural resources in exchange for U.S. aid: report



Trump wants to make a deal for Ukraine’s earth minerals critical to the new tech economy. He says they are receptive to the idea in exchange for continued military aid.https://t.co/qWJqa9eBRW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 5, 2025

Trudeau, when asked about Trump’s comments yesterday, did not mention the president by name, but did blame Russia for the war.

“We had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbours, that Russia chose deliberately to violate,” he said.

“Canada and our allies are unequivocal in standing up against Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order.”

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s defence secretary, says a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is unrealistic.

Freeland comments on how Trump's win will affect Ukraine, saying many Canadians are feeling "uncertain" and "anxious" but reassures "we are here for Ukraine today and tomorrow," before delivering a message to the people of Ukraine in Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/dZDQAGO8WD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2024

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly also chimed in, saying Canadians want a prolonged role in keeping the peace, even after the war ends. “We want to be part of these conversations regarding security guarantees.”

“We want to be part of conversations linked to more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine,” Joly said at a virtual conference from Brussels.

Canadians, however, do not share that same enthusiasm, according to Privy Council research, with focus groups questioning the point of $19.5 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Many participants have a “declining personal interest in seeking out information” related to the war, while others preferred reallocating aid to Canadians struggling to make ends meet.

“We can’t let Russia go unchecked,” Joly said, arguing the fighting cannot solely end on Moscow’s terms, suggesting that would further destabilize Europe. Internal Department of Finance polling last year showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine.