REVIEW: Obsessed: Canada’s Coercive Diplomacy

A film premiering Sunday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET called Obsessed: Canada’s Coercive Diplomacy is a conversation between Canada’s former Ambassador to China and foreign affairs expert, David Mulroney and Obianuju Ekeocha. Ekeocha is an author, filmmaker and human rights advocate, and the two discuss Canada’s ideologically-driven approach to foreign aid. The film lays out with excellence how Canada’s diplomacy has changed, and shares the reaction of those who are on the receiving end of monies with strings attached.

The mini documentary lays out four critical areas in understanding the “coercive” nature of Canada’s foreign aid and the ideological agenda that drives it. The discussion flows from answering questions on “what is good foreign aid?” to revealing substantial areas of concern with the Canadian government’s colonialistic aid that is ciphered through a “feminist” lens.

Foreign Affairs expert David Mulroney, says in the film:

“...over the last few decades, the driving force in foreign aid internationally has almost been an international competition to see who can do the best job in meeting the global goals, the goal for developing countries of spending 0.7 per cent of their gross national income on foreign aid... but sometimes when you are driven by a money target, you get more focused on spending money than on how the money is spent. And many times... it becomes a bureaucracy that is trying to spend money by writing cheques to foreign agencies, to the United Nations, to Foundations, to get as much money out of the door as possible.”

As a Canadian who regularly deals with the Economic and Social Council at the United Nations, as well as someone who has worked in government, I was puzzled when hearing Justin Trudeau’s administration announce that they were initiating a “Feminist Foreign Policy”, I had no idea what to expect but knew that their leftist agenda behind foreign aid would have the potential to harm relations with the grassroots of countries with different value systems to that of Trudeau’s government.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a native of Nigeria, confirms this in Obsessed stating that the Canadian government is “dealing with African countries, countries that have within their own mindset, have their own views and values on the family... on motherhood... on women in society. The Canadians then came to us with something that had already been preconceived and written up in Western countries in the minds of feminists, in the heart of the feminist movement that is largely Western, if I can put it that way.” Ekeocha is a biochemist who famously wrote an open letter to Melinda Gates, as well as writing the best seller ‘Target Africa’ and producing her documentary Strings Attached, both in which she lays out the systematic agenda of wealthy Western countries to influence and even change Africa with what she has coined as Ideological Colonialism and Philanthropic Racism.

Campaign Life Coalition will be hosting the premiere of the film. CLC’s Vice President, Matthew Wojciechowski, commented “It’s no secret that Justin Trudeau is committed to pushing abortion around the world, but most Canadians don’t know how bad it really is, and how much it costs Canadian taxpayers”, he continued, “This is a perspective on Canada's foreign policy you will not get anywhere else.”

This film pulls back the curtain on the ideological infiltration of developing nations by the Canadian government through foreign aid and equips the listener with valuable information on the modern day colonialism that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is actively engaged in and Canadian tax dollars that are being used to prop up those involved in philanthropic racism.