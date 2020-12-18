Ron MacLean the “special guest” at $400 Liberal Party virtual fundraiser

The Canadian Press

Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is set to join MP Adam van Koeverden at a $400 per person Liberal Party fundraising event this evening.

According to the invitation, the virtual event is being held by Koeverden's riding association in Milton, Ontario:

Virtual Event with Adam van Koeverden and special guest, Ron MacLean As Justin Trudeau and our Liberal government are continuing to do everything it takes to keep Canadians safe and supported, it is more important than ever that we work to keep Canada moving forward. It’s the ongoing support of Canadians like you that powers this movement and makes all of our progress possible. That is why the Milton Federal Riding Association and our hard working MP, Adam van Koeverden, would like to invite you to a virtual event and unique fundraising event. We hope that you can join us (from the comfort of your own home!) as we look at the important work ahead to build a Canada that is more resilient, greener, more fair, and more competitive.

Reduced cost tickets for seniors and students are available for $100.

Last year, former HNIC host Don Cherry was fired after his famous “you people” remembrance poppy rant on air, which MacLean characterized as “hurtful, discriminatory, and ...flat-out wrong.”