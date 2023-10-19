Ron MacLean's 'free speech' rant misses the mark

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association recently moved to ban players from using Pride-themed tape on sticks. The decision comes after the league did away with themed jersey nights.

The decision to restrict players from using the tape, however, did not sit well with longtime Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean, who penned a column for Sportsnet criticizing the league and NHLPA for the ban.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies weighed in on MacLean's musings, criticizing the host for his limp-wristed response his co-host, Canadian icon Don Cherry, was fired for daring to criticize people for not wearing poppies around Remembrance Day.

Speaking about how over-the-top MacLean's comments regarding a private company making a business decision to be less political, David said: