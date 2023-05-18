Rugby Australia latest body to back Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Anthony Albanese has thanked Rugby Australia as it become the latest sporting code to declare its support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The Prime Minister tweeted his thanks yesterday, saying “Great to see the AFL and Rugby AU come out in support of a Voice to Parliament”.

Rugby Australia’s support comes three months after the federal government announced funding to boost the women’s game while the AFL’s support comes on the back of the government’s commitment of $240m for a stadium in Tasmania.

Rugby Australia took out full page advertisements in newspapers this week to explain why they believed the Voice was important.

The code, which has not won a World Cup since 1999 argued that “this referendum could engender more national pride than any sporting achievement”.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott slammed football codes that he said had “succumb to moral blackmail”.

He criticised Rugby Australia for comparing a “Yes” vote to ending White Australia policies.

“It's entrenching race into our constitution,” he said.

West Australian Liberal Party President Caroline Di Russo pointed out the hypocrisy of Rugby Australia supporting an Indigenous Voice just a few years after attempting to shut down the voice of Tongan star player Israel Folau.