Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson is the only leader yet to commit to next week's election debate, and her own explanation suggests she would rather not share a stage with One Nation.

🚨 Running scared of One Nation: Jess Wilson CHICKENS OUT of leaders' debate



The Opposition Leader is the only invitee yet to RSVP to next week's leaders' debate, insisting she will only face the Premier alone.



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Premier Ben Carroll made the point first, at a doorstop on a worksite covered by News24. "We were all invited to a debate next week," he said. "I've RSVP'd, as has Warren Pickering. The only person who hasn't RSVP'd is Jess Wilson. So what does Jess Wilson have to hide?"

Asked whether he was the one running scared of facing Wilson, Carroll turned it straight back on her. "The only person who's running scared in her own community and in the whole of the state is Jess Wilson," he said.

He accused her of dodging scrutiny over "all the promises she's made that she knows she can't finance", before landing his sharper jab. "She doesn't want to be on a stage with One Nation when she's got her own candidates out there telling people to vote for One Nation," he said.

Wilson was put the question directly on News24's AM Agenda. "One Nation, Labor both say you're running scared. Are you, Jess?"

"Absolutely not," she replied. "To be honest this isn't about any other party, this is about the two people who can be Premier after this election."

Wilson said a debate should test the policies of the only two people who could govern, pitting what she called "Ben Carroll and his tired, incompetent, corrupt Labor government" against "me with my fresh new team, with a plan to reduce crime, lower costs and deliver a government that works".

"I'm happy to have a one-on-one debate with Ben Carroll at any point in time," she said. "I'm not sure why he won't have a one-on-one debate with me."

Neither leader is budging. Carroll says he will debate with One Nation on the stage, and Wilson says she will only debate him alone.

Her line that this "isn't about any other party" will ring hollow with the voters drifting towards One Nation, the very people Carroll says her own candidates are courting. If the Liberals believe One Nation is irrelevant, standing next to Pickering for an hour should be no trouble at all.

For a leader asking Victorians to trust her with government, refusing to front up because she doesn't like the line-up hands Labor an easy attack, and leaves One Nation voters wondering why she won't answer to them.