Sask. 'educator' claims parental rights being weaponized against 'two-spirit youth'

On Wednesday's live stream, Lise Merle, Drea Humphrey, and Wyatt Claypool reacted to footage showing an assistant professor from the University of Regina claiming parental rights are being weaponized against 'trans' and 'two-spirit' kids.

The assistant professor reportedly identifies as a queer trans person, and asks to be referred to by his full name "j wallace skelton" instead of any third-person pronouns (he/she/they), with all letters in lowercase.

In footage circulating on social media, Skelton can be heard discussing parents who may have concerns about what their children are being taught in school, particularly surrounding 'gender identity.'

"I have worked with four and five year olds in schools who have genders that their parents don't want them to have ... parents rights have suddenly been weaponized against trans and non-binary and two-spirit youth," he said.

"I want us to get really comfortable with challenging right-wing, Christian, patriarchy," he continued.

Lise condemned Skelton's remarks as disturbing, noting no teacher should be discussing gender identity with such young students.

"This person has unlimited access to other people's children. So just imagine this ... kindergarten babies that are introduced to school, these are COVID babies, all of them, have a hard time adjusting to their new life in kindergarten," she said.

"And instead of acknowledging that that child probably misses his mommy or her mommy, what the public school system does is bring somebody in that looks like this to probe that little person with questions. 'Are you sure that it's not a gender itch that you want to scratch?'" Lise continued.

Skelton, who began working at the University of Regina in 2022 and holds a PhD in Education, teaches courses in 'queer and trans studies.'