Sask gov’t extends life of coal-fired power plants

Saskatchewan is extending the life of its coal-fired power plants, asserting Ottawa lacks jurisdiction over provincial electricity generation. It plans to operate three coal plants until the early 2040s and beyond.

Prioritizing reliable, affordable power and energy security led to the decision, as directed by Premier Scott Moe. “With these priorities in mind, we are closely considering extending the life of our existing coal-fired power plants… over the next decade and beyond,” he said.

Ottawa gave provinces until 2030 to phase out coal-fired power plants, exempting those with carbon capture, like Saskatchewan’s Boundary Dam 3.

The province gets approximately 30% of its electricity from three coal-fired power stations. They include the Boundary Dam and Shand, and Poplar River, which are in “remarkably viable condition given their age,” according to an internal memo obtained by the Globe and Mail.

Saskatchewan, which does not recognize the federal Clean Electricity Regulations, does use renewables, natural gas, and biomass to generate some electricity needs. However, defiance is a Criminal Code violation.

Moe has repeatedly dismissed the 2030 target as “unrealistic,” and faces $1 million daily fines and three years of imprisonment for contravening the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

“We reserve the right provincially to choose how we will produce that power, whether natural gas or coal-fired,” Moe said in a prior statement to social media.

His government used autonomy legislation in 2023 to review draft regulations, finding they would cost the province $7.1 billion in economic growth. Ottawa subsequently softened the final clean electricity rules.

Harper's Conservative government introduced the regulations over a decade ago, mandating the phase-out of coal by 2061.

Saskatchewan plans to use coal until it can transition to nuclear power via small modular reactors or large-scale generation, amid efforts to use renewables, natural gas, and biomass to generate some electricity needs.

The province possesses an estimated 100-year coal supply, primarily near southeastern power plants.

“The certainty and security of coal means that it will continue as a pillar of our electrical generation system as we bridge to a nuclear future powered by Saskatchewan uranium,” reads the memo. The initial call to extend coal power generation also made note of natural gas.

SaskPower plans to extend 1,500 MW of coal-fired power, with recertification at Boundary Dam starting later this year. The province will also explore additional carbon capture tech for other plants.

The province’s unprecedented power demand requires an "all-of-the-above approach" to electricity generation, as stated by SaskPower Minister Jeremy Harrison in the memo.

The National Inventory Report says the province’s electricity system is Canada’s third-most emissions-intensive, producing 26% of the country’s electricity emissions from just four percent of its power.