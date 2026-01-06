Secular Iranians demand more fair coverage of anti-regime protests from CBC

Freedom-minded Iranians called on Canada's state broadcaster to provide more accurate and transparent coverage of demonstrations against Tehran's Islamist regime.

Guillaume Roy
  |   January 06, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Sunday, January 4, in front of Radio-Canada in Montreal, a pro-secularism group gathered in solidarity with the Iranian people and to demand more accurate and transparent media coverage of events in Iran. Supporters of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also joined the demonstration.

The speakers condemned what they described as complacent and ideologically biased coverage by Radio-Canada and CBC, accusing public media of distorting the reality of Iran’s current uprising.

“We are here today to remind Radio-Canada that it is a public broadcaster funded by Canadian taxpayers. It must tell the truth clearly and transparently. The Iranian people are paying the price for courage, and the media should not hide their struggle,” one participant in the demonstration said.

The gathering highlighted the ongoing popular uprising in Iran, where protests have escalated into an attempted insurrection against the Islamic dictatorship.

According to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights, at least 29 people have been killed and nearly 1,200 arrested. Speakers stressed that the Iranian population is fighting for freedom and democratic rights, not for political factions or armed organizations.

“We are trying to be the voice of the people on the streets of Iran,” said one of the speakers. “They want to choose their own future, free from the fascist regime in power. Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has been supporting them for decades and represents a legitimate alternative for the Iranian people.”

Several of those speaking at the event also expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump, praising his stance against Islamist violence and leftist policies around the world.

“He is the only man in America I see who is nationalist, who stands against all the violence happening in Iran and around the world. He deserves applause from all Iranians. Thank you, Trump!” said one of the individuals who spoke to the crowd.

Protesters demanded responsible journalism that informs Canadians honestly about the situation in Iran. Failing to report the truth ignores “the real Iranian people, those who are neither part of a party nor an armed organization, but who are paying the price for freedom every day.”

Guillaume Roy

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-06 19:37:09 -0500 Flag
    CBC = Cock and Bull Corporation. How nice that those pro-democracy folks protested in front of CBC.