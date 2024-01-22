Sen. Fetterman questions the Left's stance on Israel and immigration

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

During an interview with CNN, Democrat Sen. John Fetterman expressed concern that the significant monthly increase in illegal immigrants entering the U.S. is jeopardizing the "American dream."

In this interview, Fetterman also questioned the political Left's positions on Israel and immigration policies.

“I saw a poll that indicated you have very high approval among Democratic voters in Pennsylvania,” host Jake Tapper said. “And this information came along with a tag that #TwitterIsNotRealLife, because obviously a lot of progressives on Twitter have been attacking you for your position on Israel, for noting that, in your opinion, saying that there is a crisis at the border does not make one xenophobic.”

“Why do you think you’ve been so criticized by so many progressives?” he questioned the senator.

“I honestly don’t understand,” Fetterman replied. “I don’t understand why it’s controversial to anybody to decide that you’re going to stand with Israel in this situation. I honestly don’t understand why it’s controversial to say we need to secure [the] border. I’ve been very clear. In fact, that was weaponized against me as Republicans in my race that I’m very much a strong supporter of immigration, and my wife’s family [are immigrants].”

“And I think two things can be true at the same time — you can be very supportive of immigration, but we also need to have a secure border,” he continued. “And I really — I think about immigration is we want to provide the American dream for any migrant, but it seems very difficult when you have 300,000 people showing up, encountered … to do that. And I think we need to reset and we have to work together and develop a new comprehensive solution to that.”

