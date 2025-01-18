SHAMEFUL: Trudeau claims Danielle Smith is refusing to 'put Canada first'

At the same time as the Liberals turn up the heat around the looming threat of a U.S. trade war, they are becoming even more determined to make Alberta foot the bill.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly took to CNN to claim that "everything is on the table" for a Canadian retaliation to Trump’s tariff threat. If such events unfold the way the Liberals are bent on arranging, Canada is set to be the biggest loser — and Alberta to face the heaviest losses of all.

In the face of this dual threat from the United States and her own federal government, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been resolute in her efforts to preserve the interests of her constituents. "Our government is not going to sell out Albertans to another Trudeau export tax on energy," Smith posted to X. "His Dad crushed the lives of thousands in our province… we won’t let his son do it to our people again. Never."

She shared this in response to shameful targeting from Justin Trudeau, who, in a recent statement, characterized Danielle Smith as the only premier refusing to work as a member of "Team Canada."

"Certainly, I don’t blame Danielle Smith for speaking up for her industry," he said. "But every single premier other than Danielle Smith… chose to put Canada first."

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Danielle Smith's response to the continuous attacks against her defence of Albertan interests — including Trudeau's disgraceful pointing fingers.

"My blood is boiling because this is a new low for Justin Trudeau…" said David Menzies. "For him to infer, as he did in that statement, that Danielle Smith is anti-Canadian, that she’s traitorous for speaking up for her constituents, for defending vital industries… That is the most shameful thing this guy has said in this calendar year."

Sheila Gunn Reid offered her insights as a lifelong Albertan, echoing the sentiments of many Alberta patriots who are tired of their province being thrown under the bus. "How dare he call us bad Canadians? You want to shove us out of the Confederation? This is how you do it," she warned. "We have delivered our wealth to the rest of this country, developed our natural resources when other provinces… refused to… And now they want us to sacrifice ourselves one more time."

To support our campaign raising awareness about Alberta’s contributions to the rest of the country, and what it would mean for Alberta to cut off oil and gas exports to the United States, visit HandsOffAlberta.com.