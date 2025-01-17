🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trudeau attacks Alberta, WEF's Carney launches campaign, Poilievre: 'Canada First'
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for a special Wednesday edition of Rebel Roundup! (which normally airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attack against Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta's energy industry as he attempts to provoke a trade war with the United States following President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs if Canada didn't secure its border.
Plus, perpetual 'Davos Man' Mark Carney launched his Liberal leadership bid in Edmonton yesterday (where he also called the cops on reporters). Does Canada need another UN/WEF stooge as prime minister?
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pitched his vision for a "Canada First" approach in to revitalizing the economy.
