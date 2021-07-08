Shandro stays! Kenney shuffles cabinet, keeps COVID enforcer as Health Minister

By Adam Soos Shame on Shandro Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $16,730.00 Raised

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro kept his position today after Jason Kenney confirmed a cabinet shuffle this morning.

Kenney, along with some of his cabinet ministers including Shandro, were caught enjoying a meal in Edmonton a few weeks ago, violating the province's COVID-19 health restrictions.

MLA Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) was given a pay raise and a new position as associate minister of Red Tape Reduction.

Fir apologized earlier this year after it was discovered that she had travelled to Las Vegas over Christmas during her government's stay-home orders.

