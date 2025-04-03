SHOCK RULING: Tamara Lich convicted

I am so sorry to report to you that Tamara Lich has been convicted of mischief, after a marathon trial in Ottawa. The deep state — bureaucrats, politicians, lawyers, police — have had their revenge on the leader of the Freedom Convoy truckers.

It's outrageous and demoralizing. But we can’t give up now — we’ve got to help Tamara appeal her case.

I spoke with her last night, and she told me if she lost today, she wants to fight and take her case to the Court of Appeal. And I told her I’d back her every step of the way — and that our viewers would, too!

If you agree with me that we have to appeal this atrocious ruling, help me crowdfund the legal fees to cover the appeal. Click here or go to www.HelpTamara.com — and remember, your donation will get you a charitable tax receipt from The Democracy Fund.

This is a dark day, but it’s not the last word on this subject. The government has spent $10 million punishing Tamara. It’s up to us to level the playing field and help her fight back.

Let’s fight back for Tamara, one last time.