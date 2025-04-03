SHOCK RULING: Tamara Lich convicted

Tamara Lich has been convicted after a long, drawn-out political trial. It's outrageous and demoralizing. But we can’t give up now, says Ezra Levant.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 03, 2025   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

I am so sorry to report to you that Tamara Lich has been convicted of mischief, after a marathon trial in Ottawa. The deep state — bureaucrats, politicians, lawyers, police — have had their revenge on the leader of the Freedom Convoy truckers.

It's outrageous and demoralizing. But we can’t give up now — we’ve got to help Tamara appeal her case.

I spoke with her last night, and she told me if she lost today, she wants to fight and take her case to the Court of Appeal. And I told her I’d back her every step of the way — and that our viewers would, too!

If you agree with me that we have to appeal this atrocious ruling, help me crowdfund the legal fees to cover the appeal. Click here or go to www.HelpTamara.com — and remember, your donation will get you a charitable tax receipt from The Democracy Fund.

This is a dark day, but it’s not the last word on this subject. The government has spent $10 million punishing Tamara. It’s up to us to level the playing field and help her fight back. 

Let’s fight back for Tamara, one last time.

Please donate to help pay Tamara Lich's legal bills

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of Tamara's expert legal representation is almost half a million dollars, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. All donations to The Democracy Fund are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bill Shields
    commented 2025-04-03 14:56:58 -0400
    There is the proof that we Canadians DO NOT have the right to peaceful protest.