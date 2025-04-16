Shocking: Windsor mosque mourns death of Hezbollah terrorist

For the past 18 months in the streets of our great Dominion we have seen ugliness that is off the charts post-October 7, 2023. That’s when Hamas terrorists butchered almost 1,200 people while kidnapping more than 250. It was the biggest single day massacre of Jews since the end of the Holocaust some 80 years ago.

It was disgusting, it was enraging. Hey, we always knew antisemitism was a thing – but this? This was a shock to the system, pro-Hamas supporters taking to the streets weekend after weekend and chanting hatred and genocide. Enraged thugs physically assaulting Jews for being… Jewish. Shooting up Jewish schools and synagogues. Displaying swastikas, cosplaying as Sinwar, the Oct. 7 mastermind. Gross.

It was utterly baffling. Israel was the target of a brutal terrorist attack and yet, before the corpses were even cold, terrorist supporters were not only celebrating but clamouring for more violence. And we’re talking Toronto, not Tehran.

What we have witnessed this 18 months has given us just cause to question the policy of multiculturalism. Which is to say, multiculturalism is dead.

By way of background, it was on Oct. 8, 1971, that Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau announced in the House of Commons that multiculturalism was now official government policy.

According to the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21: “The government committed to support multiculturalism in four specific ways: assistance to cultural groups in their development and growth; assistance to members of cultural groups to overcome barriers to full participation in society; promotion of creative exchanges between cultural groups; and assistance to immigrants in learning French or English.”

Essentially, unlike the so-called melting pot south of the border, the government was fine with newcomers hanging on to their culture as opposed to fully embracing Canadian culture and Canadian values.

But while nothing was put down in writing, there was an unspoken deal when it came to Canada’s official multiculturalism policy. And it was this: you can emigrate to Canada; you can pursue the Canadian dream; you can make use of all our social programs ranging from healthcare to welfare. But in return, this is what we ask: you behave yourself. You don’t break the law. You embrace peace and order. And perhaps most importantly, you do not import age-old hatred and feuds into Canada because that’s not the Canadian way.

Clearly, official state multiculturalism, much like the 1971 Ford Pinto, might’ve looked good on paper. In reality, it’s been an unmitigated disaster.

The latest example: while on assignment in Windsor, Ont., we dropped by the Ahlul Beit mosque. This so-called place of worship is in reality a cauldron of hatred.

Last October, this mosque staged a vigil for Hassan Nasrallah, one of Hezbollah’s top terrorists who was thankfully sent to the great hereafter courtesy of the Israel Defense Forces last September. Nasrallah was reunited with Allah after the IDF conducted an air strike in Beirut. Good riddance.

But the people who attend this mosque believe that a terrorist with blood on his hands is akin to a martyr that needs to be mourned.

According to a Windsor Star story, Hussein Dabaja, a co-organizer of the vigil, said: “We don’t believe Hassan Nasrallah is a terrorist. He gave us freedom in 2000 against Israeli occupation. We are proud. We are his community.”

Chillingly, the event attracted hundreds of people to the mosque according to Dabaja.

“People come. People sad, crying, and they say they’ll never forget Hassan Nasrallah and what he did for us,” said Dabaja, who was actually born in Canada.

People – that is to say, proud Canadians who cherish western values – reacted with outrage online.

And earlier this month, the mosque was burglarized and vandalized. We ponder if Justin Trudeau’s best friend, Gerald Butts, thinks this response is “understandable”? Or is he only OK with this type of criminal behaviour when Christian churches are the target.

Rebel News did reach out to the mosque. It appears that the phone number has been disconnected. And when we paid a house call last Sunday, either nobody was in the mosque or they refused to answer the door.

Bottom line: not only are the people who run this mosque vile and full of hatred. Clearly, they are cowards as well.