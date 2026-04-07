On the streets of Melbourne, Nick Patterson asked questions that most people wouldn’t dare: “Should the Quran be banned for hate speech?” Patterson, who is a Christian preacher, activist, and longtime friend of Rebel News, stood beside his sign engaging the public in discussions that are often avoided.

In one exchange, a Muslim man immediately pushed back, insisting, “If you want to have freedom of speech, you shouldn’t be against that.” Patterson didn’t back down. He challenged whether all religious practices should be untouchable, asking, “What about if we were doing Baal worship and we were sacrificing children? That’s part of the religion. Would that be okay?” It was a moment that forced a conversation about the boundaries of freedom, showing that not all liberties can be absolute.

Discussions turned to Islamic law and the consequences for leaving the faith. Patterson pointed out that countries like Iran and Afghanistan enforce apostasy laws, where leaving Islam can carry the death penalty.

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The footage also touches on cultural practices such as cousin marriage. Patterson stated clearly, “Marrying cousins is, I believe, is wrong. Because it causes birth defects.” Citing UK statistics and social consequences, he explained the broader costs to society and healthcare systems when such practices continue unchecked.

At several points, Patterson addressed inconsistencies and hypocrisy, questioning why some religious leaders and practices are condemned while others are tolerated. He raised examples of extremist figures and actions, challenging selective outrage and highlighting the need for consistency in evaluating religious and cultural practices.

The exchanges make one thing clear: freedom of speech, religious liberty and societal responsibility are deeply intertwined. Conversations like this force Australians to confront questions most avoid. Who gets to decide which ideas can be criticised? Where do limits exist? And how can a society claim to uphold liberty while selectively tolerating dangerous practices?