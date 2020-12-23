Sidney Powell says White House counsel has blocked her from speaking with Trump

Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump has reportedly informed the lawyer currently contesting the election results, Sidney Powell that she will not be given a “special counsel” position to investigate her unproven claims on election fraud. She now claims that she has been cut off from speaking to the president.

Trump nixed suggestions that he would give her “such a formal portfolio for pursuing her conspiracy theories around voter irregularities and fraud,” the Daily Beast reported. “Asked whether Trump told Powell that she wouldn’t be ‘special counsel,’ Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani — who leads the president’s post-election legal team — told The Daily Beast on Tuesday: ‘Yes,’ adding, ‘she is no longer part of [our] team. She is on her own.'”

In a statement to Fox News, Sidney Powell stated, “I have been blocked by White House counsel and others from seeing or speaking to the President since I raised the public formal findings and even more evidence of foreign interference from Iran and China.”

The news comes after Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani distanced himself and the president, as well as the president’s legal defense team from Powell this week. Giuliani’s remarks came after Powell reportedly visited the White House several times, where she was joined by Lt. General Michael Flynn. The Trump campaign, at the command of the president, distanced itself from Powell after she made unsubstantiated claims during a press conference about election rigging.

While many claims of election fraud have been substantiated by Republicans, including Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, the “outlandish” claims about Dominion voting systems produced by Powell include what many, including Tucker Carlson, have deemed impossible to validate.

“Let me say definitely, Sidney Powell was not part of our legal team,” Giuliani stated this week. “She hasn’t been for five weeks. She is not a special counsel for the president; she does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself.”

Giuliani continued to add that, “whatever she is talking about, it’s her own opinions. … I’m not responsible for them, the president isn’t, nor is anybody else on our legal team.”

Fox News contributor Karl Rove slammed on Powell during a segment on Tuesday, stating:

Ms. Powell has peddled theories that have no basis in fact. The idea that Hugo Chavez from the grave was somehow involved in stealing this year’s election and … she was poured out in courtroom recently where all of her expert witnesses — one of them was so highly prized that he had to have a code name and couldn’t be revealed, she sold him as a highly expert military intelligence analyst. [He] turned out to be a mid-level computer programmer from Dallas who couldn’t even pass the entrance exams from the 305th Intelligence Brigade in intelligence school. He couldn’t even pass the exams and he was her “high-level” advocate. She had another expert who couldn’t tell the difference between election precincts in townships in Minnesota and Michigan and claimed that 151 per cent turnout in Wayne County, Michigan, when any idiot with access to Google and the county election returns could’ve seen that the turnout was 51 per cent, not 151 per cent. What she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable. The president has been so ill-served by this crowd, and she is chief among them.