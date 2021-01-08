Simon & Schuster cancels Josh Hawley’s book, cites senator’s role in “dangerous threat”

Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP

Major publishing house Simon & Schuster has announced the cancellation of a forthcoming book by Sen. Josh Hawley, who helped support President Trump in contesting the results of the U.S. 2020 election.

The publisher made the move to cancel the book’s publication on Thursday, a day after a violent mob of Trump supporters raided the U.S. Capitol and made their way through the halls of Congress. Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for the creation of a task force to identify and prosecute members of the mob, referring to them as “domestic terrorists.”

Hawley’s now-canceled book, titled The Tyranny of Big Tech, takes on Silicon Valley giants Google, Facebook and Twitter, and their role in controlling and shaping political discourse. It was set for release in June 2021.

Hawley has been a leading voice against online censorship, and has targeted both Facebook and Twitter for limiting the spread of the New York Post’s coverage of the Hunter Biden controversy.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

This just in: @SimonSchuster "has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH." pic.twitter.com/MoUplvqo9n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2021

“At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era,” Hawley said in a statement. “This is the fight to recover America’s populist democracy. That is why I am writing this book.”

Hawley has not announced whether he has found another publisher for the book at this time.