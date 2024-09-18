Six-year sentence for Calgary man who shared ISIS videos on social media

Cerib - stock.adobe.com

A Calgary man has been sentenced to six years in prison for spreading Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on social media.

Zakarya Rida Hussein, 20, pleaded guilty to one of four terrorism-related charges he was facing. He was arrested in June 2023 following a joint investigation by the RCMP and Calgary Police Service.

Hussein admitted in court that he owned social media accounts that posted ISIS propaganda and shared a video to a group chat calling for the killing of gay men, reports the National Post.

In another instance, he replied to an automated text message from Alberta’s United Conservative Party asking for his support. “No,” he responded. “I’m gonna do a terrorist attack on you guys.”

A notebook with instructions for making an improvised explosive device, an ISIS flag, electronics and various weapons were found during a police search.

Hussein will need to submit DNA results and was given a lifetime ban from owning firearms upon his release.