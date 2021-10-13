Southwest Airlines crews protest vax mandate, cause 2,000 flight delays

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

This weekend in the United States, Southwest Airlines made headlines after it was forced to cancel more than 2,000 flights — more than 27 per cent of its schedule — following a conflict between its employees and management over the company's vaccine mandate policy.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined this incident, one that was at first explained as “bad weather” and “air traffic control” issues.

But was that really the case? As Ezra explained:

Widespread severe weather, but that's not what the weather radar showed. And limited staffing in Jacksonville. OK, so how does that explain 2,000 flights — why is it just one airline again? Could it possibly be about something else?

