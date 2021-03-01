Stop anally swabbing our citizens for COVID, Japan tells China

AP Photo

The Japanese government has called upon its counterparts in China to stop performing anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens. A government spokesman in Tokyo said that the procedure causes psychological trauma.

In a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the Japanese government had not received a response from Beijing indicating any efforts to change the testing procedure. As such, Japan will continue to voice its requests to China.

"Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain," Kato said.

Kato did not state how many Japanese citizens have received such tests for the coronavirus, as the information is presently unavailable.

According to Reuters, some Chinese cities have been using samples taken from the anal swab test to detect potential COVID-19 infections, as China steps up its screening measures to ensure that potential carriers of the virus are not missed.

China has come under fire in recent weeks for allegedly forcing U.S. diplomats in the country to take anal swab tests for COVID-19. China’s foreign ministry denied that they were required to do so, following reports from the media that the diplomats complained about the procedure.