Street prayer ban ignored? Chaos unfolds in Montreal on Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, April 5, Montreal4Palestine took to the streets once again to protest. According to their flyer, the group collaborated with a far-left organization, TheJusticeFront, which is actively campaigning to abolish the newly adopted Bill 9—legislation that bans street prayers in the province of Quebec.

MONTREAL: Bara Abuhamed, one of the leaders of Montreal4Palestine, claimed that the new Bill 9, which bans street prayers, is based on "Islamophobia" and "racism". pic.twitter.com/Rd8e59yVMv — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 5, 2026

Ahead of the event, we received tips suggesting that the pro-Hamas-aligned group might gather in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica to challenge the new law. In response, a group of Quebecers—alongside Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic—assembled at the basilica, prepared to counter the demonstration if it reached that location.

Throughout the protest, demonstrators repeatedly chanted controversial and widely criticized slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” and “Long live the resistance”—a phrase often associated with Hamas. There were also calls for jihad, among other statements.

💥 ISLAMIC STREET PRAYERS:

Despite Quebec’s new Bill 9 prohibiting street prayers, @mtl4palestine blocked a street in Montreal to stage a prayer gathering.

They did not prostrate themselves, but instead prayed while standing.

During the event, speakers called for JIHAD,… pic.twitter.com/BLSh8SCLge — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 6, 2026

We followed the protest from start to finish to determine whether Montreal police would enforce Bill 9, adopted on April 2. However, enforcement did not occur. Iyad Abuhamed, an imam affiliated with the CIIC-Mac (Canadian Institute of Islamic Civilization) and a known pro-Hamas activist, led a prayer. While participants did not prostrate, they did block the street.

At several points, activists attempted to obstruct our cameras to prevent documentation of the event.

« Ta mère, c’est une pute, c’est ça ? […] C’est pas ta mère qui est une pute ? […] Eh bien moi, j’ai entendu dire qu’elle passe sur Sainte-Catherine devant tout le monde. » […] « Elle baise qui, ta mère ? »

Sherif Awad a un langage familier, vous ne trouvez pas ? https://t.co/yf6iwEsP6G pic.twitter.com/O6RnaGvYvN — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) April 6, 2026

Among the protesters, we identified Sherif Awad, a construction company owner who has reportedly received government contracts and has publicly expressed support for organizations such as Hamas. He attempted to harass and intimidate our team—something that has happened before.

We will continue to closely monitor street prayers and related demonstrations in Quebec, as we remain among the only journalists documenting these events on the ground.