Street prayer ban ignored? Chaos unfolds in Montreal on Easter Sunday

Anti-Israel protesters once again took to the streets of Montreal on Easter Sunday—raising fresh concerns about the enforcement of Quebec’s new law banning street prayers and public order violations.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   April 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Easter Sunday, April 5, Montreal4Palestine took to the streets once again to protest. According to their flyer, the group collaborated with a far-left organization, TheJusticeFront, which is actively campaigning to abolish the newly adopted Bill 9—legislation that bans street prayers in the province of Quebec.

Ahead of the event, we received tips suggesting that the pro-Hamas-aligned group might gather in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica to challenge the new law. In response, a group of Quebecers—alongside Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic—assembled at the basilica, prepared to counter the demonstration if it reached that location.

Throughout the protest, demonstrators repeatedly chanted controversial and widely criticized slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” and “Long live the resistance”—a phrase often associated with Hamas. There were also calls for jihad, among other statements.

We followed the protest from start to finish to determine whether Montreal police would enforce Bill 9, adopted on April 2. However, enforcement did not occur. Iyad Abuhamed, an imam affiliated with the CIIC-Mac (Canadian Institute of Islamic Civilization) and a known pro-Hamas activist, led a prayer. While participants did not prostrate, they did block the street.

At several points, activists attempted to obstruct our cameras to prevent documentation of the event.

Among the protesters, we identified Sherif Awad, a construction company owner who has reportedly received government contracts and has publicly expressed support for organizations such as Hamas. He attempted to harass and intimidate our team—something that has happened before.

We will continue to closely monitor street prayers and related demonstrations in Quebec, as we remain among the only journalists documenting these events on the ground.

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Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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