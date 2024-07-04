CHAOS: Toronto 'Occupy for Palestine' Protesters Flee Campus Before Eviction

E-transfer (Canada):

The University of Toronto witnessed the swan song for that filthy tent city known as “Little Gaza” or “Palestine Martyr’s Square.” Oh well.

Apparently, even at the university level, spelling, grammar, and syntax doesn’t matter anymore. But never mind. In any event, there would be no martyrdom whatsoever on this day.

On Tuesday, the University received a court-ordered injunction demanding the Hamas encampment vacate the decrepit lawns of King’s College Circle. They had until 6 p.m. Wednesday to clear out. Failure to comply would result in a swift response by the Toronto Police Service.

Alas, those fans hoping to see such a spectacle were disappointed. The squatters folded like cheap tents hours before the 6 p.m. deadline.

Forget about dying for their cause as the term “martyrdom” would suggest. The Hobos for Hamas weren’t keen to receive trespassing charges. Sad.

These hooligans have been at King’s College Circle for more than two months. Perhaps they were just bored out of their minds? After all, slacking off in a tent for endless hours each day and occasionally chanting genocide when Jews happen to walk by? BORRR-ING!

Will the Hobos of Hamas set up a new encampment at a local park or in a public area such as Nathan Phillips Square? Are they gone for good? We shall see in the days ahead.