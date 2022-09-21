UPDATE: 'Manitoba 5' including Pastor Tobias fighting on for civil liberties

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Drop All Outstanding Lockdown Tickets It’s time for amnesty. It’s time for politicians who can’t admit they were wrong to quit punishing peaceful people and drop the lockdown tickets. Please help us send a message to politicians by signing the petition on this page. 13,124 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Sharon Vickner, Todd McDougall, Patrick Allard, Dr. Gerry Bohemier, and Pastor Tobias Tissen, are all vocal Manitoban supporters of civil liberties, and advocates for the reduction of lockdown mandates. Given thousands of dollars in fines, and arrested for failure to comply with public health orders which had criminalized public gatherings, they have now been convicted by a judge.

After warrants were issued for their arrests last year, the five were forced to sign conditions of release including no communication with the other members of the group, and no attending or promoting rallies in contravention of the public health act. The no-communication among the group condition came with many logistical issues, namely preventing employment, friendships, and religious worship. In the case of Todd McDougall, there was the added stress of wondering if the media outlet he owns, Winnipeg Alternative Media, would be affected by his new condition.

Luckily, the no-communication conditions were lifted in order to allow for these individuals to go to court together. However, after facing the judge, the fines they received have now been increased. Depending on the individual, the final amount owed now ranges from $14,000-$35,000. The Crown continues to punish peaceful protesters of lockdown mandates — for the purpose of making an example out of them.

Although those in the ‘Manitoba 5’ have received increased fines, Pastor Tobias remains hopeful, and noted how a precedent may have been set. He tells us that the very first ticket was reprimanded, meaning no monetary fine was imposed. However, court costs or surcharges, in any amount, can still be assessed and the conviction will still show on driving records. Pastor Tobias hopes this will help those who have yet to fight their lockdown tickets in court.

An appeal is expected to be filed today, but what that will look like has yet to be determined.

These Manitobans aren’t the only ones dealing with lockdown fines. If you think it’s wrong that the government continues to pursue bureaucratic COVID tickets, punishing the very Canadians who suffered most through the lockdowns, head to DropTheTickets.com and sign the petition to show our politicians just how many people are tired of their draconian tactics.