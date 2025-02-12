Sydney hospital suddenly SCRUBS 'pro-Palestine' social media posts

Bankstown Hospital has suddenly deleted its social media pages after two of its nurses were stood down for threatening to kill Israeli patients in a disturbing video.

The hospital removed images of staff wearing 'pro-Palestine' slogans, including a shirt calling for Palestine to be 'free' with a clenched fist in the flag's colours.

While the image remains visible on the hospital’s Instagram section embedded on its website, the separate social media account is no longer accessible.

According to reports, the Medical Board of Australia's Code of Conduct, doctors have the right to “have and express their personal views and values,” but they must consider the effect on their profession’s reputation. NSW Health’s Code of Conduct also states that staff must not suggest their political views reflect those of the department.

The controversy erupted after a Jewish influencer uploaded a two-minute TikTok video on Wednesday, showing two nurses in a hospital setting. The discussion quickly turned hostile, with a male nurse, Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir, a refugee from Afghanistan, warning the influencer that he would be killed over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. A female nurse, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, then jumped into the frame, declaring, “It’s Palestine’s country, not your country, you piece of sh*t.”

Her further comments were beeped out, but when asked about Israeli patients, she was heard saying: “I won’t treat them, I won’t treat them. I’ll kill them.”

The influencer, visibly shocked, pressed further, asking if an Israeli needed medical help in Australia, would they refuse treatment. The male nurse in an NSW Health uniform responded: “You have no idea how many (Israelis) came to this hospital and I sent them to jaheem (hell).”

It is understood the influencer encountered the health workers randomly on Chatruletka, a video chat platform that connects strangers.