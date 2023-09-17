The case against Tamara Lich is political, but the government can't afford to lose face

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 15, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel reporter Robert Kraychik to hear about his coverage of the ongoing trial of Tamara Lich in Ottawa.

"Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of minor lockdown offenses are simply being thrown out or abandoned," Ezra began. "My theory is that the case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is modest and weak and political. And frankly, it would not be pursued had there not been so much political build up around it. So now the government can't lose face."

In such a political case, the burden on the prosecution will be heavy to prove the accusations against Lich beyond a reasonable doubt. Ezra and Robert discussed how the prosecution, like the police officers who charged so many COVID-policy violators during the pandemic, may not want to be doing this job. "This whole apparatus of control and abuse has really revealed a lot and made slaves out of many people in many ways," commented Robert.

