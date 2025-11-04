BREAKING: Tamara Lich will appeal mischief conviction

After what became Canada's longest ever mischief trial, Tamara Lich will appeal her guilty ruling. Lich, alongside co-accused Chris Barber, were convicted in April and sentenced in October for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

The anti-mandate demonstration saw thousands take to the streets in downtown Ottawa in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Lich and Barber were among those arrested by police following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Lawrence Greenspon, Lich's legal representative, argues the guilty verdict was not supported by the case's evidence.

“While there was substantial evidence that Tamara encouraged the protestors to be peaceful, lawful and safe,” a media release from Greenspon said, “there was no evidence linking her to the misdeeds of others.”

Lich, along with Barber, were found “guilty of mischief, both as a principal offenders as well as aiders and abettors,” noted the Western Standard following the pair's conviction.

Greenspon also argues that Lich's conduct throughout the three-week long demonstration was protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He is seeking to have the Ontario Court of Appeal instead acquit Lich or to order a new trial in the case.