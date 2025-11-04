BREAKING: Tamara Lich will appeal mischief conviction

Lawrence Greenspon, Lich's legal representative, argues the guilty verdict was not supported by the case's evidence.

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

After what became Canada's longest ever mischief trial, Tamara Lich will appeal her guilty ruling. Lich, alongside co-accused Chris Barber, were convicted in April and sentenced in October for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

The anti-mandate demonstration saw thousands take to the streets in downtown Ottawa in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Lich and Barber were among those arrested by police following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

“While there was substantial evidence that Tamara encouraged the protestors to be peaceful, lawful and safe,” a media release from Greenspon said, “there was no evidence linking her to the misdeeds of others.”

Lich, along with Barber, were found “guilty of mischief, both as a principal offenders as well as aiders and abettors,” noted the Western Standard following the pair's conviction.

Greenspon also argues that Lich's conduct throughout the three-week long demonstration was protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He is seeking to have the Ontario Court of Appeal instead acquit Lich or to order a new trial in the case.

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, is continuing to crowdfund Tamara Lich’s legal defence and appeal following her sentence of 18 months of house arrest for her role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

Tamara has filed her appeal challenging the conviction. She is represented by her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon.

Tamara — a mom and grandmother from Medicine Hat, Alberta — has already spent 49 days in jail awaiting trial and has faced a legal process spanning more than three years. She now lives under significant restrictions while the appeal proceeds.

