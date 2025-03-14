Taxpayer-funded guide downplays definition of ‘jihad’

Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, praised a federal Guide that downplays Islamic jihad. “It contains information to counter myths and stereotypes & how to be a strong ally,” she posted on social media.

The 60-page document redefines “jihad” as a personal, metaphorical struggle, while avoiding reference to extremist violence. It also criticizes Canada's history of colonialism and discrimination against Muslims.

The timing of the Guide coincides with the planned easing of sanctions in Syria, led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Of late, anti-Christian massacres have been perpetrated by Sunni-Islamist terrorists in the country, reported Juno News.

On Wednesday, Canada also announced $84 million in new funding for humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

Canada has the highest number of targeted killings of Muslims among G7 nations, according to a complementary Senate report. The Guide made no mention of Islamist brutality.

Amira Elghawaby, cabinet’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, has backed a Guide that would give Muslims special treatment if enforced by the federal service.



Representative Elghawaby widely considers herself an advocate for Canada’s 1.8 million Muslims. “I have been working to ensure Canada has adequate tools to safeguard the rights and dignity of Canadian Muslims,” reads an earlier report she authored.

Elghawaby rejected a prior Conservative Party claim that her job was useless, arguing that it was needed now more than ever. Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre made the comments last December 22.

“Every time there’s a problem, Justin Trudeau creates a new bureaucracy. He creates a new high-paid position for someone with a corner office … and the problem gets worse,” he said at the time. “I think these posts are useless.”

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau appointed Elghawaby to the $191,000-a-year role in January of 2023. The representative recently supported a Guide that would provide Muslims with special treatment in the federal service, including prayer rooms and halal food options.

She also expressed firm support for “online harms” legislation to regulate public discourse, and proposed removing harmful “stereotypes” from school books.

Justin Trudeau must fire Amira Elghawaby from her position as 'Canada’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia' due to her odious, discriminatory and polarizing comments about Quebec province.



Meanwhile, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) recently launched a mandatory training course for its officers, on the origins of Islam and strategies to address “Islamophobia”. According to an Angus Reid study, nearly 40% of Canadians hold an unfavourable view of Islam amid ongoing discussions about “Islamophobia”.

Meanwhile, two Muslim liaison officers with the force praised the October 7 attacks in a since-deleted podcast. Palestinian terrorists launched a campaign of violence against Israelis on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 and kidnapping hundreds more.

TPS faces pressure to launch a formal investigation into the incident. “Its creation and uploading raise important questions about the oversight and appropriateness of its content,” reads a letter, penned by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

Const. Farhan Ali and Const. Haroon Siddiqui also claimed that criticism of anti-Israel protests amounts to “Islamophobia.”