Trudeau’s special Muslim rep asks for special treatment

Amira Elghawaby, cabinet’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, has backed a Guide that would give Muslims special treatment if enforced by the federal service.

Muslim workers should have access to prayer rooms in government offices, says the Managers Guide to supporting Muslim Employees. Managers must also anticipate religious holidays and provide halal alternatives at luncheons, reported Blacklock’s.

The Muslim Federal Employees Network, established in June of 2021, recently penned the Guide following collaboration with Representative Elghawaby. “My office was pleased to collaborate alongside the Network,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Elghawaby to the $191,000-a-year role in January of 2023.

Pierre Poilievre promises to eliminate the position of "Minister of Islamophobia" when he takes power



All WOKE nonsense will be defunded pic.twitter.com/lLbRYJ4nbc — The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) December 22, 2024

“Every time there’s a problem, Justin Trudeau creates a new bureaucracy. He creates a new high-paid position for someone with a corner office … and the problem gets worse,” Tory MP Pierre Poilievre told a reporter last December 22.

The reporter asked the Opposition leader whether Elghawaby would lose her role under a Conservative government. “I think these posts are useless,” he said, without answering the question directly.

Representative Elghawaby widely considers herself an advocate for Canada’s 1.8 million Muslims. “I have been working to ensure Canada has adequate tools to safeguard the rights and dignity of Canadian Muslims,” reads an earlier report she authored.

Fed Guide To Supporting Muslim Employees recommends managers avoid handshakes at work & install prayer rooms in gov't office buildings: "There is only one god." https://t.co/H3ZVRRw74F pic.twitter.com/N2RldkZpdq — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 21, 2025

Muslim Employees advised the obligatory prayers take place during the workday. “Sometimes up to three of the five prayers occur daily during a 9 am to 5 pm workday,” it said.

“Each prayer break can typically take between 10 to 15 minutes,” said the Guide, adding that Muslims must complete ablution of bodily extremities with clean water.

“The place of prayer should [also] be clean, quiet and afford the individuals with some privacy,” continues Muslims Employees. Though it champions multi-faith rooms, the Guide asks for there to be no photos, posters, images or statues of any kind.

It clamoured about more Muslims working in the federal public service, but stopped short of estimating how many are on payroll. Workers cannot be asked to disclose any religious affiliation under the Employment Equity Act.

Hiring one Liberal antisemitic “anti-racism” coordinator — Laith Marouf — is a mistake. Hiring two — Amira Elghawaby — is carelessness. But three Liberal antisemitic “anti-racism” commissioners in a row? It’s almost like there’s a pattern here. https://t.co/ecmd6UugK0 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 23, 2023

“There’s never been more racism and racial tensions than under nine years of Justin Trudeau,” Poilievre said, a 251% increase in police-reported hate crimes. Preliminary data shows 2,384 hate crimes were reported to police in the first six months of 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

“Hate crimes targeting a race or ethnicity (48%) made up the largest proportion during the six-month period, followed by those targeting a religion (29%),” reads the report.

Representative Elghawaby has expressed firm support for “online harms” legislation to regulate public discourse. “If we don’t get a handle on the hate, the misinformation that’s fueling a lot of the extremist views that are harming us … Muslims, then it’s almost two steps forward, three steps back,” she said.

According to an Angus Reid study, nearly 40% of Canadians hold an unfavourable view of Islam amid ongoing discussions about Islamophobia.

Canadian employers won’t hire outspoken Muslim advocates of “Palestinian human rights,” Elghawaby previously said, without examples to substantiate her claims.