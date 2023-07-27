Teenager exposes ‘medical scandal’ of early sex change, urges lawmakers to take action

AP Photo/Phil Sears

Nineteen-year-old Chloe Cole delivered a heartfelt testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday, asserting that her early-life sex change procedures represent "one of the biggest medical scandals" in U.S. history. Her remarks were shared during a House Judiciary Committee hearing addressing "The Dangers and Due Process Violations of 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children."

In her plea to lawmakers, Cole emphatically stated, "This needs to stop. You alone can stop it. Enough children have already been victimized by this barbaric pseudoscience," She continued, “Please let me be your final warning. I speak to you in the hope that you will have the courage to bring this scandal to an end, and ensure that other vulnerable teenagers, children, and young adults don’t go through what I went through.”

Cole revealed that she began experiencing gender dysphoria at age 12 and was soon led down a path of "ideological deceit and coercion" by doctors who advocated transitioning. She underwent puberty blockers almost immediately, was put on testosterone at 13, and by age 15 had a double mastectomy, despite not having breast cancer.

Recounting the irreversible consequences of her transition, Cole mentioned, “Before I was able to legally drive, I had a huge part of my future womanhood taken from me."

She disclosed how the interventions permanently altered her voice and possibly her fertility. She reflected, “Their [the doctors] theories were wrong. The drugs and surgeries changed my body, but they did not, and could not change the basic reality that I am and forever will be a female.”

Contrary to the doctors' assurances, she became suicidal only after undergoing the transgender procedures. “I didn’t need to be lied to. I needed compassion. I needed to be loved. I needed to be given therapy to help work through my issues, not affirm my delusion that by transforming into a boy it would solve all my problems,” Cole testified.

Her brave testimony, delivered on her 19th birthday, earned gratitude from Republicans, with Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) commending her, “You’re a beautiful, brave woman. Thank you for being here.”

Another witness, Shannon Minter, a woman identifying as a man, counterclaimed that Cole's experience was not the norm, as most young people who undergo transgender procedures "really need them." Cole disputed this, stating she knew of no positive outcomes for children transitioned at a young age.

In response to such testimonies, Republicans in nearly 20 states have initiated efforts to ban sex change surgeries and hormonal procedures for minors.