Texas Gov. Abbott supports Trump's view on frozen embryos as humans

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott aligned with former President Donald Trump's view in response to a query about the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that frozen embryos are to be regarded as humans during a weekend interview on CNN's "State of the Union" with Dana Bash.

The remarks follow President Trump's reaffirmation of his pro-family position on Friday, where he publicly endorsed the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling granting legal protection to frozen embryos conceived through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

“Well, listen, obviously, there’s some uncertainty lingering from this, but, candidly, let’s go back to President Trump, because President Trump put out a statement on this that I think a lot of people agree with,” Abbott said.

“And that is a goal that we all kind of want to achieve. And that is, we want to make it easier for people to be able to have babies, not make it harder," he added. "And the IVF process is a way of giving life to even more babies. And so what I think the goal is, is to make sure that we can find a pathway to ensure that parents who otherwise may not have the opportunity to have a child will be able to have access to the IVF process and become parents and give life to babies.”

“And because this is a relatively new issue, we’re just going to have to find ways to navigate laws and fact situations that are very complicated,” he said.

Bash followed up by questioning Abbott on whether he intends to urge his state's legislature to enact legislation addressing this issue while maintaining the legality of IVF.

He continued:

So, for one, I have no doubt that Texas will be among the states that will be addressing this issue when we can bring together all the different fact scenarios about what could happen. Listen, as you know, Texas is a pro-life state. And we want to do everything possible that we can to maintain Texas being a pro-life state. But, at the very same time, I think Texans agree with what President Trump said. And that is, we as a state want to ensure that we promote life, we bring more life into the world, and we empower parents to be able to have more children.