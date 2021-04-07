Texas governor bans government-mandated vaccine passports, following Florida

AP Photo/LM Otero

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order banning the mandate of vaccine passports, following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order to do the same.

On Monday, Abbott declared via executive order a prohibition on businesses in Texas enforcing vaccine passports, which have become a cause célèbre among COVID-sensitive liberals calling for a federal mandate on the implementation of movement licenses based on COVID vaccination status.

Some countries, like the United Kingdom, EU countries, Malaysia and Singapore, have made official proposals to implement the draconian measure, which first arose in China after the policy was introduced to “reboot” international travel, which has been largely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters of the vaccine passport argue that it is a necessary measure to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, which is largely under control as current trends in the states of Florida and Texas would indicate.

"Texans shouldn't be required to show proof of vaccination & reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives," Abbott wrote.

Abbott’s executive order bans most businesses from requiring proof of vaccination as the condition of receiving any service or entering any places, and explicitly specifies businesses and organizations that receive public funding from the state. However, it does provide exceptions for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. It also provides an exception for COVID vaccination centres that require vaccination status to ensure that proper doses are given to those who need it.

In a related report, top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci struggled to explain why cases of the coronavirus have fallen in Texas since late January, despite ongoing efforts to completely reopen the state, rescind mask mandates and ignore guidelines to lock down.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, Fauci tried to explain the numbers as a result of “the lag and the delay because often, you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you're doing right now.”

Despite the failure of his forecast a month ago that Texas dropping its Covid restrictions would be disastrous, Fauci's now warning last night’s Rangers game could spark another Covid wave. pic.twitter.com/uNemd4FMZl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2021

Fauci warned that the Rangers game that took place in Texas on Monday could spark another wave of the disease.

“We've been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up, nothing happens, and then all of a sudden several weeks later, things start exploding on you,” he said, despite forecasting March that Texas’ reopening efforts would be disastrous.