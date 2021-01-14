Texas woman arrested on charges of election fraud following Project Veritas investigation

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

A Texas woman has been arrested on multiple charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, following a report from Project Veritas.

Under Texas law, each charge constitutes a felony punishable by prison time.

In a statement to the press, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday that Rachel Rodriguez had been arrested based on an investigation by Project Veritas. The organization has uncovered multiple alleged efforts at undermining election integrity in the United States, including before the 2020 general election.

Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall while she engaged in vote harvesting leading up to the 2020 election. The Election Fraud Division of the Office of the Attorney General reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage, which led to this arrest. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2021

A Project Veritas video published last fall shows Rodriguez taking part in vote harvesting leading up to the election. Rodriguez, captured on film, expresses her fear of being arrested and appears to understand the potential ramifications of her actions. In the video, she claims to be responsible for thousands of fraudulent votes.

Rodriguez expresses that she understood that her actions were illegal and that she could go to jail for it. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence,” said Paxton.

“This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” said Paxton.

“The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes. I am fiercely committed to ensuring the voting process is secure and fair throughout the state, and my office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious, un-American form of fraud,” he said.