While many consider CBC the primary Liberal Party propaganda tool due to its size and funding, its declining viewership, especially among those under 50, limits its actual influence. The most potent, yet insidious, government-funded propaganda outlet is The Canadian Press (CP).

This wire service provides news stories to various outlets, which then publish them as their own, leveraging their reputations. CP's pro-Liberal bias is compounded by significant government funding, including special grants for initiatives like Indigenous reporting, which aligns with the Liberal narrative.

CP is more dangerous than CBC because it disguises its identity within other publications. For example, a CP story on the "Online News Act" published by CityNews Toronto, written by CP's Anja Karadegliga, framed U.S. criticism as an attack on Canadian legislation, quoting professors who equated opposition to regulation with "1984" and "doublethink."

These same professors also defended government funding that prioritizes "diverse journalists," arguing it corrects "historical harms" and dismissing U.S. concerns as a "MAGA lens."

This narrative, which demonizes those who oppose government regulation and taxation of the internet while portraying censorship as freedom, is consistently pushed by Karadegliga and reprinted widely.

Karadegliga has even participated in Liberal Party functions with the minister who drafted these laws, blurring the lines between journalist and propagandist. While CBC's bias is evident, CP's hidden infiltration into local news makes its pro-Liberal agenda far more deceptive.