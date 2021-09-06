The Covid-wall KILLING livelihoods in the name of health down under

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up By Avi Yemini Sydney Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Sydney, Australia! Donate

Last week, the RebelNews team in New South Wales drove to the border with Queensland. We heard about a strange situation that is literally dividing a community in two.

Tweed Heads and Coolangatta towns sit on either side of an invisible line that can only be seen on a map. But now, a hideous string of solid barricades have created a nightmare for the heavily intertwined communities.

We had the opportunity to speak with some of the locals and business owners on either side of the most bizarre road closure in the country.

In this segment, I want to highlight the effects this border closure has on small businesses.

You see, common sense has clearly evaded the power-drunk politicians who have tied the performance of the virus with the decisions they make surrounding this community, even though there hasn't been a single case in the region.

Business owners make incredible sacrifices while politicians colour the truth, stringing them along with promises they don't intend to keep. If Australians had been told at the outset that there was a real possibility that the lockdowns would proceed for years, some might have shut the doors in dignity or kept savings in the bank to emerge from the disaster. Now, those who are most likely to rebuild have nothing left to do it with.

If these barricades remain in place, hundreds of small businesses will be destroyed and thousands of locals displaced. While the government likes to highlight the financial support, it's dishing out (which the taxpayer banked up anyway) - but that's not what the Australian people want.

Australians are honest, hard-working people. Living off welfare has never been the Australian dream.