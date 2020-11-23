The Deep State and Dominion Voting: Keean Bexte with David Menzies

In this clip from the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Keean Bexte joined David Menzies to talk about his research into Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion has been at the centre of many counting controversies in the recent American election, and Keean recently visited their headquarters in Toronto.

Here's a bit of what Keean had to say:

“It wasn't Donald Trump who said yeah, let's use Dominion Voting machines, it was the deep state who said yeah, this is how we're going to run this election, these are the risks we're going to accept, they did that... I'm sure they were certainly aware that [Dominion] donated to Hillary Clinton. “I'm sure they're also very aware that they're close to George Soros.”

