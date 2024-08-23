The establishment is trying to scare ordinary people into silence
'If you are told you do not belong in the system, you are told you do not count. If the rules are twisted, if there's two-tier justice. If you no longer believe you can work within the system, what do you have to lose then? That's what I'm worried about,' said Ezra Levant.
Mass immigration is a popular idea among governments and many official opposition parties in the West. But it's not nearly as popular with regular people, who are feeling shut out of the conversation on the topic.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how this issue recently boiled over in the United Kingdom, with riots breaking out after a tragic stabbing attack on children and subsequent rumours about the attacker's identity spread.
But, as the host detailed, mass immigration is a topic that should be freely debated and discussed. Instead, Ezra said, leaders in the West are attempting to silence any criticism while the legacy media smears those who push back against open borders.
Our systems weren't designed for this, however, and taking away people's voices and silencing them with censorship or through the legal system is a recipe for disaster, as Ezra explained:
If you are told you do not belong in the system, you are told you do not count. If the rules are twisted, if there's two-tier justice. If you no longer believe you can work within the system, what do you have to lose then? That's what I'm worried about; 12% of Brits say the riots were justified, 16% say the rioters have legitimate concerns.
That's still a small minority, but it's not nothing. And a big chunk of Reform UK voters say so. If you tell everyone that you hate that they are not allowed to participate in democracy, they'll finally get the message — and it could be a terrible message.
Look, I'm against riots. But Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson and Sammy Woodhouse are not causing riots. They're actually the safety valve, they're the preferrable solution to riots. They're the only people trying to keep dispossessed, working class indigenous Brits still hopeful, still engaged in the system.
You cancel Nigel Farage. You jail Tommy Robinson. Well then, why wouldn't their supporters riot? It's the only path you've left for them, and after all, isn't that what the authoritarian left wants?
