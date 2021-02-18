The Great Escape from a quarantine hotel

Back in October, 2020, members of Ontario's legislature laughed at independent MPP Randy Hillier's question about the government's plans for COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

By January, 2021, Rebel News had been tipped off to the existence of one of these sites located in the Toronto area. David Menzies and local activist Chris Sky visited a Radisson Hotel in the area after Sky had helped “break” a pair of individuals out of this so-called COVID jail.

In this clip from that extended video, David discusses what the experience was like with the man, simply known as “DuRae”, during his stay and eventual departure from the hotel.