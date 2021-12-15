Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

The lessons of Nazi Germany | Ezra Levant & Alexa Lavoie

“The Germans of the 30s and 40s were not genetically different than us”, Ezra points out.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 15, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie (follow @ThevoiceAlexa on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about COVID passports and react to a clip of Dr. Jordan Peterson talk about the environment that led to Nazi Germany.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

