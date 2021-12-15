The lessons of Nazi Germany | Ezra Levant & Alexa Lavoie
“The Germans of the 30s and 40s were not genetically different than us”, Ezra points out.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie (follow @ThevoiceAlexa on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about COVID passports and react to a clip of Dr. Jordan Peterson talk about the environment that led to Nazi Germany.
“The Germans of the 30s and 40s were not genetically different than us”, Ezra points out.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.