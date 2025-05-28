Another WIN for women with Kellie-Jay Keen

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by women’s rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen — also known online as Posie Parker — to break down the latest gender debate gripping Australian sport. The panel dives into the controversy surrounding Manawa Aranui, a 'transgender' athlete banned from the Riddell District Netball League (RDNL) alongside a 'trans' teammate. The ban followed threats by the Melton South netball team to boycott matches, claiming their players no longer felt safe competing against biological males.

The hosts explore the ban, which allows for the exclusion of gender-diverse players if their physical characteristics provide a “competitive advantage.” Aranui, who formerly played high-level men’s netball, hit back at the decision, accusing opponents of creating a hostile environment for trans players.

🚨 This is the video John Pesutto DOES NOT want you to see after throwing Moria Deeming under the bus over FALSE Wikipedia allegations that @ThePosieParker is associated with Nazis.



Shame if it went viral.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/FltboigOPK pic.twitter.com/EMRuucLxTu — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 20, 2023

Also on the show, the team turns its attention to the controversial decision by the Albanese government to adopt the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Agreement. Branded by officials as a 'proactive measure to strengthen global readiness for future health crises,' critics argue it’s a dangerous surrender of national sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats.

Joining the discussion is Bianca Colecchia from One Nation, as the panel offers a breakdown of the latest Senate results from the federal election and what the outcome means for the balance of power in Canberra.

The panel dissects a surprise announcement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is introducing visa bans on foreign officials involved in censoring Americans online. What could this mean for Australia’s own internet watchdog, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant? They also discuss other big stories of the week.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE