Another WIN for women with Kellie-Jay Keen
Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack trans netballer ban — and why it’s a victory for female athletes and reality-based sport.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by women’s rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen — also known online as Posie Parker — to break down the latest gender debate gripping Australian sport. The panel dives into the controversy surrounding Manawa Aranui, a 'transgender' athlete banned from the Riddell District Netball League (RDNL) alongside a 'trans' teammate. The ban followed threats by the Melton South netball team to boycott matches, claiming their players no longer felt safe competing against biological males.
The hosts explore the ban, which allows for the exclusion of gender-diverse players if their physical characteristics provide a “competitive advantage.” Aranui, who formerly played high-level men’s netball, hit back at the decision, accusing opponents of creating a hostile environment for trans players.
Also on the show, the team turns its attention to the controversial decision by the Albanese government to adopt the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Agreement. Branded by officials as a 'proactive measure to strengthen global readiness for future health crises,' critics argue it’s a dangerous surrender of national sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats.
Joining the discussion is Bianca Colecchia from One Nation, as the panel offers a breakdown of the latest Senate results from the federal election and what the outcome means for the balance of power in Canberra.
The panel dissects a surprise announcement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is introducing visa bans on foreign officials involved in censoring Americans online. What could this mean for Australia’s own internet watchdog, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant? They also discuss other big stories of the week.
