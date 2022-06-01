The Reclaiming Canada Conference shows Canada’s freedom movement is evolving

E-transfer (Canada):

Some define insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.

Perhaps that’s why a non-partisan volunteer group known as WeUnify shook up Canada’s freedom movement by hosting a two day conference called “Reclaiming Canada” in Victoria, B.C. this past weekend.

The protest, which had close to 500 in attendance in front of Victoria's legislature, was peaceful with the exception of a small group of counter-protesters who chanted about trans rights while circling the protest.



In recognition of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms 40th anniversary, WeUnify organized the national conference to create a strategy to advance democracy in Canada and “repair the damage stemming from political and societal dissonance.”

The two-day event kicked off with a protest in front of Victoria’s legislature building, and was followed by an evening session on May 28, and a 10-hour session on May 29.

An impressive list of speakers who have been instrumental in Canada’s freedom movement, including the former premier of Newfoundland, and the last living first minister to have helped shaped Canada’s constitution by helping form the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Brian Peckford.

In this report, we show you some highlights from the conference, and sit down with legal researcher Jeremy Maddock, who represented himself in one of the four legal challenges to B.C.’s vaccine passport that Rebel News covered. Maddock was also apart in helping to organize WeUnify’s two day conference, which he hopes will unite Canadian’s concerned about the loss of freedoms in Canada.

