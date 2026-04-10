The Tamara Project: an update after 100 days of being a Rebel
From talking to the public on the street to covering Alberta independence town halls and even sharing my thoughts on what's happening in Canada and around the world on our Rebel livestreams, it's been a whirlwind of an experience so far.
I can hardly believe it's been more than three months since Rebel News took me under their wing and hired me on as a journalist and community ambassador.
This way, I get to help bring Rebel viewers the other side of the story — even though I'm on house arrest.
From talking to the public on the street to covering Alberta independence town halls and even sharing my thoughts on what's happening in Canada and around the world on our Rebel livestreams, it's been a whirlwind of an experience so far.
But there's lots more ahead in 2026!
You can see everything I've been up to since I started, what our future plans are and support my work as a journalist at TheTamaraProject.com!
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada’s pandemic response. Thrust into the national spotlight as the movement unfolded and the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich faced the consequences of government overreach firsthand. Now reporting with Rebel News, she draws on that experience to cover government actions and political movements with a focus on stories often dismissed or distorted by legacy media.https://x.com/LichTamara