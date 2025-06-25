Standing up for what's RIGHT in Australia

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

You might remember Peter Lavac from a few weeks ago when he flew into Melbourne to defend the rights of peaceful protesters and the response was nothing short of phenomenal. People are calling him a local Aussie hero, and after our chat, it's easy to see why.

Lavac, a seasoned criminal barrister who's prosecuted and defended in over a hundred murder trials, shared that nothing prepared him for the horrors of October 7th, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel. What followed, he explained, was an eruption of antisemitic hatred on the steps of the iconic Sydney Opera House, with chants like "F*** the Jews, gas the Jews."

He was disgusted, especially by the inaction of the police and what he views as the "useless, hopeless, gutless" response from Prime Minister Albanese and Penny Wong, who he believes "threw Israel under the bus." He contends this inaction has led to antisemitism "raging out of control" in Australia.

Lavac’s passion for Israel runs deep. He's always admired the Jewish people, describing them as "the most amazing people that have walked the earth." He admires their resilience, surrounded by enemies yet always fighting back and winning. "Israel is fantastic. They've got tenacity, strength, courage, and most of all invincibility. That impresses the s--t out of me," he stated.

His personal history explains much of his resolve. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, just after the war, Lavac's father was targeted by both the Gestapo and later the Russian secret police for being an intellectual. Their family's harrowing escape from behind the Iron Curtain, including a perilous border crossing, instilled in him a profound appreciation for freedom and democracy. This, he says, is why he loves Australia so much – the freedom to pursue dreams and opportunities.

Lavac isn't just talking; he's acting. He's providing free legal advice and services to the Jewish community, conducting media interviews and plans to fly to Israel with a film crew to create a documentary. His goal is to show ordinary Aussies the truth of what's happening, to counter the "bulls--t propaganda spouted by Hamas and regurgitated by the left-wing Neo-Marxist media."

Just recently, he confronted cancel culture in Manly, vigorously opposing a Greens-backed motion that would have allowed pro-Hamas demonstrators to protest on Manly's beaches. Despite attempts to silence him and with the crowd chanting "Let him speak!", the motion was ultimately defeated.

"I will never, ever allow this motion to take place, not on my turf, not on my watch and I will drag the entire council into court and I will give you a war you will not believe," he declared.

Lavac's take on local councils is blunt: "These people fix potholes and collect garbage. They've got no business sticking their nose into foreign affairs... it's way beyond their intellectual capacities."

Lavac's story is a stark reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right, especially when it's uncomfortable.