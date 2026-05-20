'They force them to fight': Mother exposes violent 'game' at Quebec school

A mother, named Chloé, is sounding the alarm about what she describes as a toxic and violent environment at the École secondaire Jean-Jacques Rousseau, claiming her son was drawn into organized fights between students.

“It’s students who group together, they take younger ones, they put them in a circle, and they force them to fight,” she said. “Otherwise, it’s the older ones who will beat them up.”

She alleges the so-called “two minutes” system refers to short, organized confrontations between students.

“Once you’re in the circle, you don’t have a choice. You can’t get out,” she claimed, describing what she believes is a coordinated dynamic among groups of students.

Her son, who was also interviewed, described being pulled into a confrontation he says he did not want. “I just tried to defend myself… someone pushed me in,” he said. He added that once inside the circle, “you can’t leave.”

Chloé says her son suffered injuries during the incident. “It could have been fatal… two centimeters over and it could have been deadly,” her son said. Chloé added that the psychological impact has also been significant.

She also alleges that videos of the fights circulate among students, contributing to humiliation afterward. “They film it, they send it in group chats… and then there’s humiliation at school,” she claimed.

Police say they were notified of the situation on May 15 after reports of student fights near the school during lunch hours. Authorities confirm patrols have been increased and that an investigation is underway. One arrest has already been made, with further action possible.

Chloé says she is now considering civil legal steps and insists stronger intervention is needed from school authorities and public institutions to prevent further incidents.