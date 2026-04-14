They’re not backing down — Ireland is rising

In Dublin, anger is boiling over.

For days, Irish citizens have blocked roads and key fuel infrastructure, sending a clear message to their government: enough is enough.

What began as scattered protests has rapidly escalated into a coordinated national movement — one that many say has been ignored or downplayed by the mainstream media.

Rebel News was already on the ground last weekend, with Ezra Levant and Efrain Flores Monsanto exposing what legacy outlets refused to show.

Now, as tensions rise, Rebel News is coming back to continue that coverage — on the ground, and unfiltered.

Because just like in Canada, critics say much of Ireland’s media landscape is tied to government funding — raising serious questions about whose voices are actually being heard.

That’s where we step in.

Just before our departure, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin rushed out a last-minute concession: cuts to some carbon taxes on petrol and diesel, delays on future increases, and roughly €100 million in subsidies for farmers and hauliers — part of a broader package worth hundreds of millions.

But for many protesters, it’s too little, too late.

After nearly a week of sustained blockades, demonstrators say they are not backing down — and the movement is already beginning to spread beyond Ireland’s borders.

Meanwhile, political pressure is mounting.

A no-confidence vote over the government’s handling of the carbon tax crisis is now on the table in Parliament, with large crowds expected to gather outside.

On the ground in Dublin, Rebel News is heading straight to the front lines — speaking directly to the truckers, farmers, and workers driving this movement.

What do they want? And why do they believe their government has stopped listening?

Stay tuned for full coverage at TheTruthAboutIreland.com.