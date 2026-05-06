'Things can always get worse': A warning about Canada's next Governor General

Article by Rebel News staff.

Canada is getting a new governor general, with Prime Minister Mark Carney appointing former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Mary Simon's successor.

The PM praised Arbour's work, including her tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and as the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia.

Carney said many believed those institutions “could not succeed,” but that Arbour “made them succeed.”

On Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his view of the nomination, warning that while he was no fan of the “atrocious” Simon, “things can always get worse.”

Arbour is a “globalist,” he said, suggesting she “doesn't believe in borders.” To succeed in her role at the UN, Arbour went through the “fiction of absolving” many of the “world's worst human rights abusers.”

The former Supreme Court justice is “the ultimate Ottawa insider,” one who “doesn't think Ottawa is as important as Geneva,” Ezra said.

One example of Arbour's globalist nature was shown in 2008, when, while serving as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, she praised the Cuban regime for its commitment to human rights while condemning the United States for its use of waterboarding.

She also praised an Arab human rights charter, one that criticized Zionism as racism, and was willing to overlook incidents of antisemitism, bar one passing reference in 2007, Ezra noted.

“We're going to miss Mary Simon,” he speculated. “Other than spending $100,000 per flight on food ... she really kept to herself.”

Ezra went on to predict that Arbour would be incapable of playing such a role, that she “will mouth off on everything” while “considering herself a political actor” instead of merely the representative of King Charles III in Canada.

“It's a reminder that things can always get worse.”